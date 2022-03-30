'BJP trying to kill Kejriwal': Dy CM Sisodia after violence outside Delhi CM's house

After BJP workers dismantled the barricades outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's house on Wednesday, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia claimed that the BJP cadres attempted to kill the CM as they were unable to defeat him electorally. The BJP workers were protesting against Kejriwal's remarks on 'The Kashmir Files' movie in the Delhi Vidhan Sabha when the protestors breached two barricades and reached the CM House where they created a ruckus.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia alleged that "Just because BJP cannot defeat Kejriwal, they are trying to kill him. Today's incident was a pre-orchestrated plan of the BJP to murder the CM." He added, "Due to Aam Aadmi Party's victory and BJP's defeat in Punjab, BJP wants to murder Arvind Kejriwal. He alleged that the BJP goons were deliberately taken by the police to the residence of CM Kejriwal. They broke the CCTV cameras and barriers in front of the CM's residence and intended to kill Kejriwal."

Raghav Chadha, AAP leader said, "Since AAP has formed its govt in Punjab, BJP has gone insane. They contested against Kejriwal many times in Punjab and Delhi but got defeated. BJP has an insecurity that their business will stop; hence the BJP goons resorted to attacking the AAP convenor and this is their politics:" He further added, "BJP attacked the house of a democratically elected CM today and this attack is not just on Kejriwal, it is on the people of this country who want sincere governance. AAP will answer back with its public service and patriotism."

AAP leader Atishi took to Twitter and tweeted, "Shocking! What was Delhi Police doing when BJP workers and leaders were doing rampage at CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence? Did they have orders from Amit Shah's office to support the BJP vandals?" The AAP MLA from Punjab Jarnail Singh tweeted, "BJP's goons kept vandalizing the house of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, who is elected with the largest majority ever. Instead of stopping them, the BJP's police brought them to the door of the CM house. Shameful."

A protest was started by around 150-200 protestors of BJP Yuva Morcha on Wednesday, outside Kejriwal's residence, at Link road near IP College, around 11.30 am onwards to protest against his remarks on 'The Kashmir Files' in the Delhi Vidhan Sabha. During the protest, around 1 pm, some of the protestors breached two barricades and reached outside the CM House where they created a ruckus, shouted slogans etc.

The BJP workers were also carrying a box of paint from which they threw paint outside the door. In the imbroglio, a boom barrier arm, as well as a CCTV camera, was vandalised The police team immediately removed the BJP workers from the spot and has detained around 70 people.

Legal action is being initiated in the matter. (ANI)

