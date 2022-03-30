US Domestic News Roundup: Exclusive-Two former U.S. officials help ethics probe of Trump ally Clark, source says; In Alabama, infrastructure dollars revive a 'zombie' highway and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Exclusive-Two former U.S. officials help ethics probe of Trump ally Clark, source says

The top two U.S. Justice Department officials in the waning days of Donald Trump's presidency are cooperating with a Washington legal body's ethics probe of their former colleague Jeffrey Bossert Clark, who tried to help Trump overturn his 2020 election loss, according to a person familiar with the matter. Jeffrey Rosen, who served as acting attorney general, and Richard Donoghue, his former acting deputy, each have given voluntary interviews in recent months to the District of Columbia Office of Disciplinary Counsel, which is investigating Clark for possible misconduct, according to the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

In Alabama, infrastructure dollars revive a 'zombie' highway

North of Birmingham, a gravel roadbed slices through a series of steep ridges, part of a stalled effort to carve a 52-mile freeway around the rural fringes of Alabama's largest city. Construction stopped five years ago on the road, dubbed the Birmingham Northern Beltline after federal funding ran out. Critics have labeled the project a "dinosaur," a "zombie" and a "black hole". Barely a mile of it has been started, and Alabama officials haven't provided the billions it would take to finish it.

U.S. top court's Thomas should recuse himself from Capitol riot cases, Schumer says

U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday said Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas should recuse himself from any cases about the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol by Donald Trump's followers. Schumer became the most high-ranking Democrat to make that request of the conservative justice after the Washington Post and CBS News reported on text messages showing that Thomas's wife Virginia Thomas, a conservative activist who goes by Ginni, urged Mark Meadows, Trump's then-chief of staff, to work to overturn Democrat Joe Biden's November 2020 election win.

White House logs show gap of 7-plus hours in Trump Jan. 6 call record -report

White House records show an unexplained gap of more than seven hours in the record of former President Donald Trump's telephone calls the day of the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, the Washington Post and CBS reported on Tuesday. Logs turned over to the House of Representatives panel investigating the attack showed no calls placed to or by Trump between 11:17 a.m. and 6:54 p.m. while his supporters violently rioted at the Capitol as lawmakers were set to certify Trump's 2020 election loss, the news outlets reported.

Biden makes lynching a U.S. hate crime, signs Emmett Till law

President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed into law the first federal legislation to make lynching a hate crime, addressing a history of racist killings in the United States, after the Senate passed the bill earlier this month. The law is named for Emmett Till, a 14-year-old Black boy who was brutally murdered in Mississippi in 1955. The bill makes it possible to prosecute as a lynching any conspiracy to commit a hate crime that results in death or serious bodily injury.

CVS Health reaches $484 million opioid settlement with Florida

CVS Health Corp said on Wednesday it had entered into an agreement with the state of Florida to resolve claims related to prescriptions for opioid medications for $484 million to be paid over a period of 18 years. As a result of the agreement, CVS Pharmacy will no longer be a defendant in Florida's opioid lawsuit that is scheduled for trial in April 2022.

White House: no executive privilege for Kushner, Ivanka Trump on Jan 6 testimony

The White House will not assert executive privilege for testimony by former President Donald Trump's daughter and son-in-law and former advisers, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, before the Jan. 6 committee, communications director Kate Bedingfield said on Tuesday. Speaking to reporters at the White House, Bedingfield said President Joe Biden has been clear "the constitutional protections of executive privilege should not be used to shield from Congress or the public information about an attack on the Constitution itself."

U.S. preps for possible spike in border crossings, as officials mull lifting COVID curbs

U.S. officials are preparing for the possibility of thousands of more migrants per day attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border without authorization, a pace that could shatter last year's record-breaking levels, as the Biden administration weighs lifting a COVID-era order currently blocking most asylum seekers. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is readying for as many as 18,000 migrants per day in the coming weeks, but also preparing for a smaller increase to 12,000 arrivals per day or arrivals similar to current levels, an agency official said during a Tuesday call with reporters, requesting anonymity to discuss internal matters.

New York man admits to insider trading following takeover tip

A New York City man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to insider trading and tax evasion charges for purchasing securities in chemical manufacturer Ferro Corp after learning from a friend that it had received a takeover bid. Jason Peltz, 39, entered the plea in Brooklyn federal court to two counts of insider trading and tax evasion a year after initially pleading not guilty. He had been engaged in plea negotiations with prosecutors since at least September 2021, court records show.

Ex-U.S. Marine launches hunger strike in Russian jail - parents

Former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed has begun a hunger strike in a Russian jail to protest at being put in solitary confinement and not receiving proper medical care despite fears he has tuberculosis, his parents said on Wednesday. The 30-year-old Texan is serving a nine-year jail term after being convicted of endangering the lives of two policemen while drunk on a visit to Moscow in 2019. He denied the charges and the United States called his trial a "theatre of the absurd".

