Online communications platforms down in Tunisia as parliament tries to meet

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 30-03-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 18:36 IST
The online communications platforms Zoom and Teams were not connecting in Tunisia on Wednesday as parliament members tried to hold an online session in defiance of the president to reject his seizure of powers and march to one-man rule.

Reuters journalists and numerous other people in Tunis said the connection to both applications stopped working at around 1.30 p.m. (1230 GMT) though it was not clear if the problem was connected to the political situation.

