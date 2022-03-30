Left Menu

Goa Assembly session ends without trust vote being held

The first session of the Goa Assembly following the last months elections ended on Wednesday without a confidence vote being held. Fifteen legislators voted against him.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 30-03-2022 19:15 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 19:15 IST
The first session of the Goa Assembly following the last month's elections ended on Wednesday without a confidence vote being held. The BJP government led by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is in a comfortable position in the 40-member House as the party won 20 seats and enjoys the support of three Independents and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party which has two MLAs.

A motion of confidence in favour of chief minister Sawant was listed on the second and last day's agenda, released by the legislature department.

But a revised agenda issued in the morning omitted the motion.

“The governor has not asked the chief minister to prove majority on the floor of the House. So there was no need to hold the motion,” a senior official of the legislature department told PTI.

The financial appropriation bill presented by Sawant was passed with voice vote.

During the election for Deputy Speaker held earlier in the day, BJP MLA Subhash Faldesai won by getting 24 votes. Fifteen legislators voted against him.

