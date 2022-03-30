Goa Assembly session ends without trust vote being held

The first session of the Goa Assembly following the last month's elections ended on Wednesday without a confidence vote being held. The BJP government led by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is in a comfortable position in the 40-member House as the party won 20 seats and enjoys the support of three Independents and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party which has two MLAs.

A motion of confidence in favour of chief minister Sawant was listed on the second and last day's agenda, released by the legislature department.

But a revised agenda issued in the morning omitted the motion.

“The governor has not asked the chief minister to prove majority on the floor of the House. So there was no need to hold the motion,” a senior official of the legislature department told PTI.

The financial appropriation bill presented by Sawant was passed with voice vote.

During the election for Deputy Speaker held earlier in the day, BJP MLA Subhash Faldesai won by getting 24 votes. Fifteen legislators voted against him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)