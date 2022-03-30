AAP govt in Delhi not giving dues to municipal corporations for political reasons: BJP

The BJP on Wednesday accused the AAP government in Delhi of not giving dues to municipal corporations for political reasons and asserted that the move to merge the three municipal corporations of the national capital was a necessary step for the betterment of the people. Participating in the discussion on the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri targeted the Congress, alleging that the municipal corporation was divided into three parts in a hurry so that ''one family, one party continues to enjoy power''.

Bidhuri, an MP from South Delhi, pointed put that at the time of the trifurcation of the municipal corporation of Delhi in 2011-12, both at the Centre and in Delhi, there was a Congress government.

He said that when the common and poor people of Delhi started being elected in the corporation, those who praised ''one family'' did not like it, and the trifurcation was done in a hurry to reduce the powers of the mayor and standing committee chairperson.

The BJP MP alleged that the current AAP government in Delhi was not giving the dues to the municipal corporations despite a court order.

Bidhuri said that the Delhi government has passed in the assembly that the recommendation of the Delhi Finance Commission to give money to corporations will not be accepted.

The government had said in the assembly that it would give Rs 17,000 crore to the corporations but gave only Rs 6,129 crore. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is taking ''revenge'' from 2.5 crore people of Delhi over his political fight with the BJP, by not giving money to the corporations, Bidhuri said.

The Delhi government did not even accept the proposals of the three municipal corporations to increase their revenue through measures such as tax, parking and issuance of bonds, he said.

''In Delhi, sanitation workers, teachers are not getting salary, widows are not getting pension,'' the BJP leader said.

