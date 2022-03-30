Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi on two-day K'taka visit; to pay obeisance to 'Walking God' Shivakumara Swamiji

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-03-2022 19:53 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 19:38 IST
Rahul Gandhi on two-day K'taka visit; to pay obeisance to 'Walking God' Shivakumara Swamiji
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be on a two-day visit to Karnataka from Thursday during which he will pay obeisance to late Shivakumara Swamiji of Siddaganga Math in Tumakuru on his 115th birth anniversary, who had earned the recognition of 'Walking God.' The former Congress president will also hold the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee's (KPCC) extended executive meeting, where he is expected to exhort party leaders to gear up for Assembly elections due next year, Congress sources said.

As per the details shared by the KPCC, Gandhi would leave for Tumakuru by road after arriving here in in the afternoon and pay his respects to the late pontiff of the Siddaganga Math, who passed away in January 2019 at the age of 111.

There is a huge following for Shivakumara Swamiji in the state and the dominant Lingayat community adore him as 'Walking God' for his philanthropic work.

The seer saw to it that the Math he presided over became a shelter home and a centre for learning for many poor students from different parts of the state. On April 1, he would participate in the KPCC's extended executive committee meeting at the party's state headquarters here. The former Congress president will also hold a meeting with the party's frontal organisation before flying back to Delhi, according to the leader's programme shared by the state unit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blu...

 Global
3
Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

 Global
4
Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bombing kits

Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bomb...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022