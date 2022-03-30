Putin advisers 'too afraid to tell him the truth' on Ukraine -U.S. official
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-03-2022 19:59 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 19:40 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin was misled by his advisers about how poorly the war in Ukraine is going and how damaging Westerns sanctions have been to Russia's economy, a U.S. official said on Wednesday, citing declassified intelligence.
"We believe that Putin is being misinformed by his advisers about how badly the Russian military is performing and how the Russian economy is being crippled by sanctions, because his senior advisors are too afraid to tell him the truth," the official said on condition of anonymity.
