Pensions for the old, widows, physically challenged revised in U'khand
The Uttarakhand government has revised old age pension, widow pension and pension for the physically challenged from Rs 1,200 per month to Rs 1,400, according to an order. The old age pension will now be paid to both husband and wife, the order issued on March 29 said.
- Country:
- India
The Uttarakhand government has revised old age pension, widow pension and pension for the physically challenged from Rs 1,200 per month to Rs 1,400, according to an order. The old age pension will now be paid to both husband and wife, the order issued on March 29 said. The state BJP unit described the decision as historic and said the Pushkar Singh Dhami government is working in mission mode to fulfil all the commitments made to people. ''By deciding to set up a high-powered committee to draft a Uniform Civil Code at the very first meeting of the Cabinet the Dhami government had begun to deliver on its pre-poll promises from day one,'' state BJP media in-charge Manveer Chauhan said.
Revision of pensions for the old, widows and the physically challenged is another historic decision of the state government from which thousands of people will benefit, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Cabinet
- Manveer Chauhan
- a Uniform Civil Code
- Dhami
ALSO READ
Japan will act with G7 on Russia sanctions, chief cabinet secretary says
Manipur CM meets BJP chief JP Nadda to discuss new cabinet formation
Goa: Governor urged not to induct tainted MLAs in Cabinet
Cabinet clears bill to allow use of latest tech to collect more details of criminals, convicts
Egypt raises local wheat procurement price by 65 EGP - cabinet