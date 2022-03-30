Left Menu

After Cong's drubbing in Assembly polls, Sonia revamps Manipur unit

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2022 19:51 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 19:51 IST
After Cong's drubbing in Assembly polls, Sonia revamps Manipur unit
Congress president Sonia Gandhi reconstituted the party's Manipur unit on Wednesday and appointed Keisham Megchandra Singh as its new president.

She has replaced all the four working presidents in the reconstituted committee.

Keisham Megchandra Singh replaces Loken Singh, who has been adjusted in the executive committee of the Manipur Congress.

Manipur is the first state where the Congress unit has been revamped after the party's drubbing in the recently-held Assembly polls in five states. The party failed to win any of the states and lost Punjab to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Soon after the poll debacle, the Congress chief had asked the PCC chiefs of the five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa -- to resign and appointed observers to look into the reasons of the party's defeats in these states.

''The Congress president has appointed president, working presidents, treasurer, vice-presidents and approved the proposal for the constitution of the executive committee of the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee,'' a statement issued by the party said.

The four new working presidents who have been appointed are T Manga Vaiphei, Mohammad Fajur Rahim, Victor Keishing and KH Devabrata Singh. They replace Irengban Hemochandra Singh, T Mangibabu, DD Thaisii and K H Ratankumar Singh, who have been accommodated in the executive committee of the Manipur Congress.

While Lokeshwar Singh has been appointed as the treasurer of the Manipur Congress, Vidyapati Senjam, Alfred K Arthur, L Tilotama, Hareshwar Goshwami and Lamtinthang Haokip have been appointed as its vice-presidents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

