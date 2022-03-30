Left Menu

UK PM Johnson says not aiming to remove Russia's Putin

Britain is not aiming for regime change in Russia or to remove President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday, saying its aim was to help to protect Ukrainians in the war. "I understand the frustrations that people feel about Putin and to desire a change of government in itself is not an ignoble thing ...

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-03-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 20:00 IST
UK PM Johnson says not aiming to remove Russia's Putin
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain is not aiming for regime change in Russia or to remove President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday, saying its aim was to help to protect Ukrainians in the war.

"I understand the frustrations that people feel about Putin and to desire a change of government in itself is not an ignoble thing ... that's the objective of a lot of democratic politics," Johnson told lawmakers at a committee hearing.

"But let's be absolutely clear, it's not the objective of the UK government, and it's very, very important that everybody gets this. We are simply setting out to help to protect the people of Ukraine, and to protect them against absolutely barbaric and unreasonable violence."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blu...

 Global
3
Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

 Global
4
Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bombing kits

Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bomb...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022