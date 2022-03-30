EDMC House clears proposal on appointment of officers on deputation

The BJP-led East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) passed a proposal on Wednesday, seeking according of power to itself to appoint officers on deputation, a senior official said.

Chairman of the EDMC standing committee Beer Singh Panwar said on March 24, a resolution was passed by the panel, whereby it had sought the scrapping of the commissioner's power in the appointment of officers on deputation.

According to a resolution passed earlier, several councillors were aggrieved due to some officers on deputation allegedly ''not responding'' to the issues raised by them.

It had also posited that any matter of such deputation be put forth before the EDMC House to seek its approval.

''This proposal was passed by the House on Wednesday,'' Panwar said.

Although, this one and a few other proposals were cleared amid a commotion in the House.

Uproarious scenes were witnessed in the House as several members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the councillors of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) faced off during the proceedings over an alleged offensive comment made recently against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the context of the issues surrounding ''The Kashmir Files'', a film showcasing the plight of displaced Kashmiri Hindus.

The councillors of both the parties ''manhandled'' each other, accusing each other of ''violating'' the code of conduct and the sanctity of the House.

Among other moves, the House also cleared a proposal to provide a ''stimulus'' to dengue breeding checking workers, who are working in the house tax department, when they go to households to remind the owners that they have not paid their taxes.

A proposal to set up a compact biogas plant has also been cleared, Panwar said.

