Cong leaders meet Rahul to discuss restructuring of party's Goa unit

Congress leader P Chidambaram and AICC in-charge for Goa Dinesh Gundu Rao met former party chief Rahul Gandhi at his residence here on Wednesday and are learnt to have discussed the restructuring of the organisation.

Party sources said the leaders have discussed the appointment of the Congress Legislature Party leader in the new Goa Assembly.

The Congress failed to wrest power from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recently-held Assembly polls in the coastal state. Party chief Sonia Gandhi had asked the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chiefs in the five states that went to polls, including Goa, to tender their resignations.

The party is set to revamp its Goa unit and appoint a new president to it after Girish Chodankar resigned.

