Left Menu

Cong MP for law to restrict guests at marriage function

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2022 20:56 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 20:56 IST
Cong MP for law to restrict guests at marriage function
  • Country:
  • India

Congress Lok Sabha member Jasbir Singh Gill on Wednesday asked the government to bring in a law to restrict the number of guests and also the lavish feasts served at marriage functions.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Gill said that it is necessary to remove the wastage of money during weddings.

Citing an example, he claimed that in some marriage functions, the guests are served as many as 289 items and the cost is 2,500 per plate.

He stressed that the government should frame a law that should restrict guests to 50 each from the groom's and the bride's side and food items served should not be more than 11.

To this, Speaker Om Birla said the members should lead by example to bring change.

''We as MPs, as people's representatives, start doing it, the country would follow,'' he said.

Gill further claimed that such a law is there in Pakistan.

''For this, law is not required but willpower is needed,'' Birla quipped.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blu...

 Global
3
Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

 Global
4
Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bombing kits

Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bomb...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022