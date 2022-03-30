Left Menu

Muslim Rashtriya Manch to organise Iftar, Eid Milan events to promote harmony

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-03-2022 21:02 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 21:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM), an organisation inspired by the RSS, would organise Iftars during the coming holy month of Ramzan and Eid Milan events after that in Telangana and neighbouring AP by inviting people from different sections of society to promote harmony and brotherhood.

Though the Iftar and Eid Milan events used to be organised earlier by the MRM, but it is for the first time that they would be organised throughout the holy month and subsequently, MRM's convener for southern states M A Sattar told PTI here on Wednesday.

MRM's patron and RSS leader Indresh Kumar has suggested that people from various sections of society be invited for the events and an exchange of views can take place, leading to promotion of harmony, he said.

The events would be organised across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh with focus on Hyderabad and Vijayawada, he added.

