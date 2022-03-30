Peace deal "at gunpoint" will not end EU's Russian sanctions - Rutte
30-03-2022
A peace deal between Russia and Ukraine will have to respect the territory and sovereignty of Ukraine in order to ease European sanctions against Moscow, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Wednesday.
"A peace agreement at gunpoint, with the loss of Ukrainian territory and sovereignty, is not the way to get back to normal. Nor will it automatically lead to easing our sanctions", Rutte said in a speech during a state visit to Spain.
