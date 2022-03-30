Lok Sabha passes bill to unify three municipal corporations in Delhi

Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a bill that seeks to unify the three municipal corporations in Delhi into a single entity. The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was passed by the House after a reply by Home Minister Amit Shah.

He rejected opposition allegations that the BJP-led government had brought the bill as it was "scared" of municipal polls in the national capital. The bill seeks to ensure a robust mechanism for synergised planning and optimal utilisation of resources and bring about improved governance and more efficient delivery of civic service for the people of Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)