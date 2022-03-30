Left Menu

Lok Sabha passes bill to unify three municipal corporations in Delhi

Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a bill that seeks to unify the three municipal corporations in Delhi into a single entity.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2022 21:33 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 21:33 IST
Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a bill that seeks to unify the three municipal corporations in Delhi into a single entity. The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was passed by the House after a reply by Home Minister Amit Shah.

He rejected opposition allegations that the BJP-led government had brought the bill as it was "scared" of municipal polls in the national capital. The bill seeks to ensure a robust mechanism for synergised planning and optimal utilisation of resources and bring about improved governance and more efficient delivery of civic service for the people of Delhi. (ANI)

