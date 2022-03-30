Addressing Guv in singular is unacceptable, says TN BJP chief

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on Wednesday took strong exception to the Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan being addressed in singular by Anna award recipient and said such a remark was ''unacceptable.'' Coming to the defence of Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, who is also the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, the BJP leader said one should not stoop down to such low standards. ''People should identify such persons and reject them,'' Annamalai said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the former BJP president (Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan) was elevated to the gubernatorial post signifying that an ordinary person in the party could rise to occupy the top position. ''This is the beauty of the BJP. An ordinary cadre could rise up in the ranks to become the Prime Minister like Narendra Modiji became Prime Minister or I was made the party president,'' Annamalai said.

Tamilisai Soundararajan had earlier said that she had come across the comment while surfing the net that this scholar-recipient of Anna Award addressed her in singular saying ''she is the Governor of two states.

Training his guns on the ruling DMK, the BJP president, without naming anyone, claimed that the Enforcement directorate had issued summons to a DMK minister and that the latter had sought for time.

To a question on his tenure drawing to a close, Annamalai sarcastically remarked, ''I urge the youth to join the BJP in large numbers, as one among them has a bright future to become the party president or Chief Minister.'' PTI JSP SS SS

