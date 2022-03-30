Left Menu

Suspended Tunisian parliament passes symbolic vote to repeal presidential measures

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 30-03-2022 21:53 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 21:53 IST
  • Country:
  • Tunisia

Members of Tunisia's parliament, meeting online in defiance of the president who suspended the chamber, passed a symbolic vote on Wednesday to repeal measures taken by Kais Saied.

On July 25 last year, Saied dismantled the parliament and seized executive power, a move called by opponents a coup. In December he said he would call a constitutional referendum in July and that parliamentary elections would follow at the end of 2022.

