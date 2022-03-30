Suspended Tunisian parliament passes symbolic vote to repeal presidential measures
Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 30-03-2022 21:53 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 21:53 IST
- Country:
- Tunisia
Members of Tunisia's parliament, meeting online in defiance of the president who suspended the chamber, passed a symbolic vote on Wednesday to repeal measures taken by Kais Saied.
On July 25 last year, Saied dismantled the parliament and seized executive power, a move called by opponents a coup. In December he said he would call a constitutional referendum in July and that parliamentary elections would follow at the end of 2022.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tunisia
- Kais Saied
Advertisement