BJP to launch agitation in Mumbai ahead of polls

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-03-2022 22:03 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 22:02 IST
The BJP on Wednesday announced that it will hold a 'Poll Khol' agitation in every civic ward of Mumbai.

Elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, currently controlled by the Shiv Sena, are due this year.

BJP leader Ashish Shelar told reporters that during the agitation party workers will sensitize people about ''how the party in power is not doing justice to their demands.'' It is a preparation for the BMC polls and will improve the party's base in the city, he added.

All the civic polls are postponed because of the OBC quota issue.

As many as 12 senior leaders of the BJP will tour the state from April 15 to 30 to strengthen the party's base not just for upcoming local governing body polls but for 2024 general elections too, Shelar said.

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

