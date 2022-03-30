Left Menu

Zelenskiy talks defence aid, new Russia sanctions package in call with Biden

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 30-03-2022 22:17 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 22:16 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed specific defensive support with U.S. President Joe Biden in an hour-long call on Wednesday, Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter.

The two leaders also discussed a new package of enhanced sanctions against Russia, Zelenskiy said, as well as financial and humanitarian aid support for Ukraine.

