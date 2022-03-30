Left Menu

Cong's 40 lakh members in T'gana to be given insurance cover

Updated: 30-03-2022 22:17 IST
Telengana Congress leaders on Wednesday met former party chief Rahul Gandhi and handed over a cheque for providing insurance cover to 40 lakh members in the state.

Top leaders of the Telangana Congress were present during the meeting when the cheque was presented to New India Assurance Company.

The insurance cover is of Rs 2 lakh to each of the 40 lakh members of the Congress party in Telangana.

''The Congress party, under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, sets in motion a first-of-its-kind insurance programme for party workers. 40 lakh members of Telangana Congress to be insured! Premium amount paid through cheque to New India Assurance. Because, we, are a family,'' the Congress said on its official Twitter handle.

''We have met Rahul Gandhi ji and handed over insurance amount cheque for the newly enrolled members of Telangana. We are glad to have reached our target with the teamwork of Telangana Congress,'' said the party's Telangana president Revanth Reddy. Congress whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore said the Congress is the first national party to provide insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh to all its members in Telangana and the premium is being paid by the party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

