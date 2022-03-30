Azad calls on Pawar; a routine meeting, say people close to Maratha strongman

New Delhi, Mar 30 (PTIi) Ghulam Nabi Azad, who virtually heads G-23, a ginger group of leaders seeking an overhaul of the Congress leadership, on Wednesday met NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.

The meeting comes at a time when Azad and the 'Group of 23' have called for ''collective and inclusive leadership'' at all levels within the Congress, and made a strong pitch for larger opposition unity to take on the BJP.

Pawar, who had succeeded in forging an unlikely alliance with the Congress and Shiv Sena in Maharashtra to deny the BJP a chance to form the government, is seen by many as a magnet for opposition unity. The Maratha leader has friends and followers across the political divide.

Sources close to Pawar said Azad usually calls on the NCP surpemo whenever the latter is in the national capital during Parliament sessions.

