BJP wants to win polls on basis of ideology, not by violence against rivals: Shah in LS

The BJP wants to fight and win polls everywhere on basis of its ideology, programmes, leadership's popularity and performance of the government, and not by unleashing violence against rivals, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday.

Replying to the debate over the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, in Lok Sabha, Shah took a swipe at Opposition parties such as the Congress and the TMC, saying they are parties run on the basis of families and don't hold internal polls for years.

''First hold polls in your party, then talk about country,'' Shah said.

He said the BJP wants to form government everywhere and that is why it fights polls.

''Why did you go to Goa, why are you going to Tripura. You have the right to go, I don't say don't go, every party must go with their ideology, programmes, performance to all places, this is the beauty of democracy,'' Shah said in an apparent response to remarks made by TMC MP Saugata Roy.

Only those who are afraid of losing power can have an objection to it, not the proponents of democracy, he added.

''I want to say that on the basis of our programmes, ideology, popularity of leadership and the performance of our government, we want to fight polls and win everywhere. But we don't want to grab power by killing workers of rival parties, carrying out series of murders, by raping wives and daughters of (rival) party workers. This is not our culture,'' Shah said in an apparent reference to West Bengal and the ruling TMC there.

Shah also took a swipe at Congress leader Manish Tewari, saying he took former prime minister P V Narsimha Rao's name and should be careful as the ''high command is watching''.

''You should not get emotional while speaking,'' he said.

Shah also highlighted the poor performance of Opposition parties such as AAP and the Congress in the recent assembly polls to attack them.

''AAP contested the UP polls and on the 349 seats it contested, it lost deposits on all seats, in Uttarakhand they contested 70 seats and lost deposits on 68, contested 39 seats in Goa, lost deposit on 35. They did well in Punjab,'' Shah said, adding that ''who should we be scared of''.

''We dont need to be scared, under PM's (Narendra Modi) leadership we will win,'' he said.

