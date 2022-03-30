Left Menu

Unification of civic bodies will benefit employees: Delhi BJP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2022 22:55 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 22:55 IST
Unification of civic bodies will benefit employees: Delhi BJP
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi BJP welcomed the passage of the Bill to merge the city’s three municipal corporations in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, saying the unification of civic bodies will benefit their employees.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for passing of the Bill.

Lok Sabha passed the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, paving way for the merger of the three municipal corporations of Delhi into a single entity. The Bill was passed by a voice vote and various amendments moved by the Opposition members were rejected.

''Unification of corporations will help employees the most, besides accelerating development of Delhi,'' Gupta said.

He said the unification of the corporations is need of the hour as in its past seven years of its rule, the AAP has ''meddled'' into corporations’ affairs thus affecting their functioning.

''The unification of corporations will bring about transparency, improve governance and deliverance of public services,'' Gupta claimed.

The AAP has vociferously opposed the unification move, alleging it was being done by the BJP to delay polls of the three corporations, which were due in April this year.

Gupta alleged that the Arvind Kejriwal government tried to ''block'' the funds of the civic bodies which badly affected public services, beautification of parks, and other developmental activities.

''Now when the corporations are on the threshold of unification, Kejriwal sees his dreams being dashed.'' No immediate reaction was available from the AAP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
3
FEATURE-India bets on satellite broadband to bridge rural digital divide

FEATURE-India bets on satellite broadband to bridge rural digital divide

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Omicron sub-variant BA.2 accounts for about 55% of COVID variants in U.S. - CDC; Shanghai reports total 5,982 new local COVID cases for March 29 and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron sub-variant BA.2 accounts for about 55% of COVI...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022