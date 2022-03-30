Unification of civic bodies will benefit employees: Delhi BJP

The Delhi BJP welcomed the passage of the Bill to merge the city’s three municipal corporations in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, saying the unification of civic bodies will benefit their employees.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for passing of the Bill.

Lok Sabha passed the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, paving way for the merger of the three municipal corporations of Delhi into a single entity. The Bill was passed by a voice vote and various amendments moved by the Opposition members were rejected.

''Unification of corporations will help employees the most, besides accelerating development of Delhi,'' Gupta said.

He said the unification of the corporations is need of the hour as in its past seven years of its rule, the AAP has ''meddled'' into corporations’ affairs thus affecting their functioning.

''The unification of corporations will bring about transparency, improve governance and deliverance of public services,'' Gupta claimed.

The AAP has vociferously opposed the unification move, alleging it was being done by the BJP to delay polls of the three corporations, which were due in April this year.

Gupta alleged that the Arvind Kejriwal government tried to ''block'' the funds of the civic bodies which badly affected public services, beautification of parks, and other developmental activities.

''Now when the corporations are on the threshold of unification, Kejriwal sees his dreams being dashed.'' No immediate reaction was available from the AAP.

