BJP trying to polarize, racking up Hindutva ahead of BMC polls: Maha Min Dilip Walse Patil

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of racking up issues related to Hindutva in a bid to polarise the atmosphere ahead of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) civic polls.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-03-2022 22:56 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 22:56 IST
Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
By Pramod Sharma Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of racking up issues related to Hindutva in a bid to polarise the atmosphere ahead of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) civic polls.

"BJP politics focuses on creating differences between Hindus and Muslims. They try to communalise society...They are trying to polarise the environment ahead of BMC polls because they have no other issue to contest the polls," said Patil in an exclusive interview to ANI. Patil said that the BJP is bringing up issues like the removal of loudspeakers from mosques to divert the public from issues like employment, poverty and inflation.

"The permission to take out a procession during these festivals is given under the COVID-19 restriction in place. The restriction is imposed as per the Disaster Management Act. We will meet with Chief Minister soon to relax the restrictions as being done by other states," said Home Minister. A delegation of BJP leaders met Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey on Tuesday seeking permission to take out processions during festivals like Gudi Padwa and also urged him to end the use of loudspeakers in mosques.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections are slated to be held this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

