Aaditya Thackeray: Maharashtra will not bow down before anyone

Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Minister of Tourism and Environment, Aaditya Thackeray, on Wednesday, while addressing a public rally, said that Maharashtra will not bow down before anyone.

ANI | Raigad (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-03-2022 23:27 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 23:27 IST
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Minister of Tourism and Environment, Aaditya Thackeray, on Wednesday, while addressing a public rally, said that Maharashtra will not bow down before anyone. Thackeray said, "Inflation is increasing very fast in the country, unemployment is also increasing. We will increase the employment opportunities in the State in the coming times."

He added that the petrol diesel price is increasing every day and it is showing its effects on the pockets of the people. "Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has taken the initiative for the development of the state and Maharashtra will not bow down before anyone. Our strength is our work and this power is to be shown to the people sitting in Delhi," said Thackeray.

The Shiv Sena leader added, "During the pandemic, when there was a complete lockdown, no other party worked as much as the cadres of MVA did." He also asked the people to take the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and said, "Corona has not gone yet, so it is important to take the third dose as well and wear masks regularly." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

