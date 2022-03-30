Congress leader Anand Sharma meets Rahul Gandhi
- Country:
- India
Congress Deputy Leader in Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma on Wednesday met former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and exchanged notes with him over tea.
Gandhi lauded Sharma's role as deputy leader of the party in Rajya Sabha and shared with him thoughts on the political situation in the country, sources said.
Sharma, who is a member of the G23 which has been demanding organisational overhaul, is learnt to have put forth his views on the prospects and challenges before the Congress in Himachal Pradesh that goes to polls later this year.
Sharma hails from Himachal Pradesh and is currently the Rajya Sabha member from the state.
Sharma has been a long time Parliamentarian and has been a former union minister for many years and has vast political experience.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sharma
- Rahul Gandhi
- Rajya Sabha
- Congress
- Sabha Anand
- Parliamentarian
- Himachal
- Gandhi
ALSO READ
Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress chief
Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns from post of Punjab Congress chief
Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress chief.
Navjot Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress chief
Congress president Sonia Gandhi urges government to end influence of Facebook, other social media giants on electoral politics in India.