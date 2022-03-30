Rajasthan doctors hold protest after colleague accused of murder commits suicide

Doctors at private hospitals in Rajasthan went on strike on Wednesday after a colleague committed suicide in Dausa, complaining of harassment after police booked her for murder in connection with the death of a pregnant woman at her clinic.

Government doctors also backed the protest and took part in a march by private hospital doctors from SMS government hospital to Statue Circle in Jaipur. Similar rally was also held in Dausa, they said.

In a one-page suicide note, Dr Archana Sharma, who was a gynaecologist, said her death may prove her innocence and appealed to everyone to stop harassing innocent doctors.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condemned the incident and said an inquiry is being conducted while assuring that the guilty will not be spared.

He has ordered the removal of a senior police officer and suspension of an station house officer in the case.

According to an official release, Gehlot directed officials to remove Dausa Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar, suspended SHO of Lalsot Police Station Ankesh Kumar and put deputy Superintendent of Police Lalsot Shankar Lal under awaiting posting orders.

Divisional Commissioner Jaipur Dinesh Kumar Yadav will conduct an administrative inquiry into the matter.

Gehlot gave the instructions in a high-level meeting at his residence on Wednesday evening.

The chief minister also directed to constitute a committee led by additional chief secretary (home) to prevent recurrence of such incidents and to give necessary suggestions.

The Rajasthan State Commission for Women has taken cognizance of the matter and sought a factual report from police within seven days.

Relatives of Asha Bairwa, the woman who died on Monday, accused Sharma of negligence and held a demonstration with the dead body outside Anand Hospital in Lalsot, Dausa -- owned by Sharma and her husband Dr Suneet Upadhyaya.

In a video message, Upadhyaya has blamed BJP leaders of protecting accused Balya Joshi, who allegedly mounted pressure on police to lodge the murder case, but the saffron party has denied the allegation.

An FIR under section 302 of Indian Penal Code was lodged against the two doctors at the Lalsot Police Station on Monday night after which, Sharma committed suicide on Tuesday by hanging herself at her residence above the private hospital.

''The incident of Dr. Archana Sharma's suicide in Dausa is very sad. We all give the status of god to doctors. Doctors try their best to save the life of their patients, but it is not justified to accuse the doctor if an unfortunate incident happens,'' Gehlot said in a tweet in Hindi.

''If doctors will be intimidated like this, then how will they be able to do their work with confidence? We all should think about how such treatment can be meted out to the doctors who served all by risking their lives during the Covid pandemic,'' he added.

Sharma's death was also condoled by doctors at government hospitals, Dr Ajay Chaudhary of in-service (government) doctors' association said.

He said the government doctors will go on strike on April 1 if action against accused policemen for registering the murder case is not taken.

Dr Vijay Kapoor, secretary of private hospitals and nursing homes association, demanded that guilty police officers should be suspended and booked.

He said that a case of murder was registered without a fair probe which led to the suicide of the doctor.

''How can doctors treat if such things happen to us? We demand action against policemen for the FIR. We will continue our strike if no action is taken by the government,'' he said.

Jaipur Association of Resident Doctors (JARD), Medical Teachers Association and other organisations of doctors too have decided to boycott work at SMS and other hospitals of Jaipur from 9 to 11 am on Thursday and hold a condolence meeting at the Amar Jawan Jyoti in the evening.

In her suicide note in Hindi, Sharma wrote, “I love my husband and children very much. Please do not trouble my husband and children after my death. I did not commit any mistake and did not kill anyone. PPH is a severe complication, stop harassing doctors for it. My death may prove my innocence. Don't harass innocent doctors, please.” According to Sharma, the cause of Bairwa's death was Postpartum Hemorrhage (PPH), a medical condition under which severe bleeding happens after childbirth.

Upadhyaya, in the video clip, also demanded the termination of the local SHO and deputy superintendent of police for registering the murder case, saying his wife was extremely worried after being booked for murder and therefore, took the extreme step.

Upadhyaya, who is a psychiatrist, said following Bairwa's death, her family did not question Sharma and took the body for cremation until Joshi approached the family members and promised to get them compensated.

He also alleged that Joshi is a local criminal having patronage of some BJP leaders and had tried to extort money from him in the past but police refused to register an FIR in the matter due to pressure from saffron party leaders. However, he did not provide any evidence to substantiate his allegations. Upadhyaya also accused a local journalist of colluding with Joshi and publishing the news of the pregnant woman's death due to alleged negligence of Sharma without their version.

BJP state secretary Jitendra Gothwal, who took part in the protest outside the hospital on Monday, was also accused of being involved in the matter by Upadhyaya.

When contacted, Gothwal said he had gone to the protest outside the hospital on Monday and had talked to the local sarpanch and tehsildar for compensation for the woman.

He said that he had no role in Sharma and her husband getting booked for murder.

''The family members were already demanding that a murder case be registered against the doctor. When I reached there, I spoke to sarpanch to get compensation for the the family under government rules,'' Gothwal said.

''The SHO is responsible for the registration of the FIR. He should explain why the doctor was booked under section 302 of IPC,'' he said.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police, Dausa, Anil Kumar said that the accused is absconding and different teams are searching for him.

''He is a miscreant and is being searched. CCTV footage of the protest outside the hospital is being examined to identify others. At the same time, the role of the journalist is also being examined. If any other person is found involved, his name will be added to the case,'' the SP said.

President of the state government's Vipra Welfare Board, Mahesh Sharma too alleged that local BJP leaders had mentally harassed the doctor and also raised doubts over the role of police.

Dr Vijay Kapoor, secretary of Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA), demanded that guilty police officers should be suspended and an FIR against them should be registered under Medical Professional Protection Act and for abetment to suicide. He also alleged that the case of murder was registered without a fair probe which led to the suicide of the doctor.

