Telangana Congress leaders meet Rahul Gandhi, party provides accident insurance cover to 40 lakh new members

Telangana Congress Chief Revanth Reddy said under the Congress membership drive from December 9 to March, the party has inducted 40 lakh, active members, into the party, the highest in India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2022 23:55 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 23:55 IST
Telangana Congress Chief Revanth Reddy (ANI/Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Telangana Congress Chief Revanth Reddy said under the Congress membership drive from December 9 to March, the party has inducted 40 lakh active members into the party-- the highest in India. A delegation of Telangana Congress met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi here on Wednesday.

Reddy in a conversation with ANI said, "We from Telangana Congress, along with senior-most leaders, met Rahul Gandhi. Under the Congress membership drive from December 9 to March, we inducted 40 lakh active members into the party-- the highest in India." During the meeting, an agreement was made of Rs 2 lakh accidental cover with an insurance company for those 40 lakh who became members. It starts from April 1.

"Made an agreement of Rs 2 lakh accidental cover with an insurance company for those who became members. It starts from April 1. Under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, we have given a cheque of Rs 6.34 crore to it," Reddy said. He further said that the Telangana Congress will begin agitation for farmers after April 1 and will raise the issue of women and students also. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

