White House expects an influx of people to border if COVID-era policy is lifted
The White House expects an influx of people to the border if Title 42, which is a COVID-era order that has blocked over a million migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border, is lifted, communications director Kate Bedingfield said on Wednesday.
The Biden White House is planning for multiple contingencies around the policy, she said.
