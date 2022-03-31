Left Menu

White House expects an influx of people to border if COVID-era policy is lifted

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 31-03-2022 00:24 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 00:24 IST
The White House expects an influx of people to the border if Title 42, which is a COVID-era order that has blocked over a million migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border, is lifted, communications director Kate Bedingfield said on Wednesday.

The Biden White House is planning for multiple contingencies around the policy, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

