Left Menu

White House adds $500 million in Ukraine aid

The White House has pledged an additional 500 million in direct aid for Ukraine as the Russian invasion grinds on. The leaders also reviewed security aid already delivered to Ukraine and the effects that weaponry has had on the war, according to the White House.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 31-03-2022 00:35 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 00:30 IST
White House adds $500 million in Ukraine aid
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • United States

The White House has pledged an additional $500 million in direct aid for Ukraine as the Russian invasion grinds on. U.S. President Joe Biden told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a 55 minute call Wednesday that the additional aid was on its way. The leaders also reviewed security aid already delivered to Ukraine and the effects that weaponry has had on the war, according to the White House. Zelesnkyy has pressed the Biden administration and other Western allies to provide Ukraine with military jets. The U.S. and other NATO countries have thus far been unwilling to accommodate that request out of concern it could lead to Russia broadening the war beyond Ukraine's borders. Prior to Wednesday's announcement of $500 million in aid, the Biden administration had sent Ukraine about $2 billion in humanitarian and security assistance since the start of the war last month.

That's all part of the $13.6 billion that Congress approved earlier this month for Ukraine as part of a broader spending bill.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
3
FEATURE-India bets on satellite broadband to bridge rural digital divide

FEATURE-India bets on satellite broadband to bridge rural digital divide

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Omicron sub-variant BA.2 accounts for about 55% of COVID variants in U.S. - CDC; Shanghai reports total 5,982 new local COVID cases for March 29 and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron sub-variant BA.2 accounts for about 55% of COVI...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022