Left Menu

Democratic Republic of Congo's parliament votes out economy minister

Democratic Republic of Congo's parliament on Wednesday voted to remove Economy Minister Jean-Marie Kalumba from his post, blaming him for the soaring price of basic goods and mismanagement of the fishing industry, among other issues.

Reuters | Kinshasa | Updated: 31-03-2022 03:01 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 03:01 IST
Democratic Republic of Congo's parliament votes out economy minister
  • Country:
  • Democratic Republic of the Congo

Democratic Republic of Congo's parliament on Wednesday voted to remove Economy Minister Jean-Marie Kalumba from his post, blaming him for the soaring price of basic goods and mismanagement of the fishing industry, among other issues. The minister has 48 hours to present his resignation following the vote of no confidence. He was nominated to the post last year by President Felix Tshisekedi.

The motion signed by lawmakers laid out a raft of complaints including lack of a policy to support local fishermen and frequent gas shortages driving up transport prices. Kalumba could not immediately be reached for comment.

Congo's former prime minister, Sylvestre Ilunga Ilunkamba, was also pushed out by a motion of no confidence in parliament last year, and took his government with him. Congo is Africa's top producer of copper and the world's leading miner of the battery metal cobalt, but remains one of the world's poorest and least developed countries.

The government is expected to announce new measures this week to deal with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict on the economy. Congo's central bank said in January inflation was estimated at 5.1% in 2021 and was projected to remain at around 5% in 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
3
FEATURE-India bets on satellite broadband to bridge rural digital divide

FEATURE-India bets on satellite broadband to bridge rural digital divide

 Global
4
Breakaway Georgian territory of South Ossetia says it plans to join Russia

Breakaway Georgian territory of South Ossetia says it plans to join Russia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022