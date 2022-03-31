Left Menu

Biden offers condolences to Israel's Bennett after attacks

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2022 04:18 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 04:18 IST
Biden offers condolences to Israel's Bennett after attacks

U.S. President Joe Biden offered condolences on Wednesday in a call with Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett a day after a Palestinian gunman killed five people in a Tel Aviv suburb, the latest in a string of fatal attacks, the White House said.

"Biden ... express(ed) his deepest condolences following the horrific terrorist attacks that have killed 11 people in three Israeli cities," the White House said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names; Towering ice volcanoes identified on surprisingly vibrant Pluto and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch w...

 Global
3
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
4
FEATURE-India bets on satellite broadband to bridge rural digital divide

FEATURE-India bets on satellite broadband to bridge rural digital divide

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022