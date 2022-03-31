Rahul Gandhi to begin two-day visit to Karnataka today

With the Karnataka Assembly elections scheduled to be held in 2023, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will embark on a two-day visit beginning today with an aim to strengthen the party, for which many meetings are scheduled, according to the sources. Speaking to ANI on Gandhi's visit to the state, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said that he will be meeting senior leaders and will be looking to strengthen the party for the upcoming polls.

"He will be meeting senior leaders, frontal organisation, party executive committee. He will also visit the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee office," Kharge said. On Thursday, Gandhi is likely to visit Sree Siddaganga Math in Tumkur at around 4 pm by road. He is likely to pay respects to Dr Shri Shivakumara Swami on the occasion of his Jayanti. The Congress leader is scheduled to hold a meeting with the Bengaluru leaders.

On Friday, the Congress leader will visit the KPCC office and attend the executive meeting with the frontals. (ANI)

