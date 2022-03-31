Left Menu

Gurjar community leader Kirodi Singh Bainsla dies

Bainsla had contested the Lok Sabha polls in 2009 on a BJP ticket, but lost to the Congress candidate by a thin margin.In 2007 and 2008, the quota agitation led by the Gurjar leader went out of hand, and over 70 people were killed.

Gurjar community leader Kirodi Singh Bainsla dies
Gurjar community leader Colonel (rtd.) Kirodi Singh Bainsla died here on Thursday due to prolonged illness. He was 84. He was taken to a private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, family sources said. Bainsla was the face of Gurjar quota protests in Rajasthan. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expressed condolence on his demise.

''Condolences on the demise of Colonel Kirori Singh Bainsla ji, a strong leader of the social movement. He fought lifelong for social rights. May the departed soul rest in peace, my condolences to the family and supporters. Om Shanti,'' he tweeted.

Bainsla had contested the Lok Sabha polls in 2009 on a BJP ticket, but lost to the Congress candidate by a thin margin.

In 2007 and 2008, the quota agitation led by the Gurjar leader went out of hand, and over 70 people were killed. PTI AG SRY

