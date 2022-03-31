Modi urges retiring RS members to inspire coming generations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged MPs retiring from the Rajya Sabha to share their experiences gained in the House with people across the country and inspire coming generations.

Bidding farewell to 72 Rajya Sabha members retiring till July, the prime minister said experience has its own importance, and the MPs should take it forward in the service of the nation.

''When experienced people go, the responsibility of those remaining increases and they have to take the House foward...,'' Modi said.

''In the 75th year of India's independence, our great men have given us a lot, and now it our responsibility to make our contribution to the nation,'' the prime minister added.

''I urge the retiring members to inspire our coming generations,'' he said.

Of the 72, 65 retiring members represent 19 states while seven are nominated members.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)