If India's biggest party indulges in hooliganism, it will send out wrong message: Kejriwal

If the countrys biggest party indulges in hooliganism, it will send out a wrong message and the country cannot progress in such a scenario, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday, a day after BJPs youth wing members allegedly vandalised property outside his residence.The BJPs youth wing damaged property outside the residence of Kejriwal on Wednesday during a protest against his remarks on The Kashmir Files film.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2022 13:33 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 13:08 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
If the country's biggest party indulges in hooliganism, it will send out a wrong message and the country cannot progress in such a scenario, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday, a day after BJP's youth wing members allegedly vandalised property outside his residence.

The BJP's youth wing damaged property outside the residence of Kejriwal on Wednesday during a protest against his remarks on 'The Kashmir Files' film. ''Arvind Kejriwal is not important but the country is. I can lay down my life for the nation. India will not progress through such hoolignanism. ''If the biggest party of the country, which is in power at the Centre, resorts to such hooliganism, it will spread a bad message among people. People will think that this is the right way (to deal with anything),'' he said at an event. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday had lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party, alleging it was a ''conspiracy to kill'' Kejriwal as the saffron party is unable to defeat the Aam Aadmi Party in elections. The BJP, however, has accused the AAP of scripting a drama and playing the ''victim card'' after the ''public anger'' against Kejriwal's remarks ''mocking'' displaced Kashmiri Pandits.

The Delhi Police has arrested eight people in connection with alleged vandalism at Kejriwal's residence here. PTI AKM SLB TDS TDS

