Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy says others may be emboldened if Russia not punished

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told Australia's parliament on Thursday that Russia must be held accountable for past wrongs, warning that a failure to punish Moscow may encourage other countries to wage war against their neighbours. Zelenskiy called for new and tougher sanctions to retaliate against Russia's invasion of Ukraine and suggested that years of failure to rein in the global power had emboldened Moscow.

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2022 13:41 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 13:21 IST
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says others may be emboldened if Russia not punished
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told Australia's parliament on Thursday that Russia must be held accountable for past wrongs, warning that a failure to punish Moscow may encourage other countries to wage war against their neighbours.

Zelenskiy called for new and tougher sanctions to retaliate against Russia's invasion of Ukraine and suggested that years of failure to rein in the global power had emboldened Moscow. "If we don't stop Russia now, if we don't hold Russia accountable, then some other countries of the world who are looking forward to a similar war against their neighbours will decide that such things are possible for them as well," Zelenskiy said in the video address, according to an official translation.

Zelenskiy, seated at a desk wearing his trademark khaki t-shirt, did not specify which countries he feared would be inspired by Russia. Australia and its allies in the West have raised concerns about increasingly aggressive language by China regarding Taiwan, whose independence it disputes.

"The fate of the global security is decided now," Zelenskiy said. "No one can manage to win … no one can save any part of the world from radioactive (destruction) that were to come if nuclear weapons are used," he said. Western countries say Moscow's invasion, the biggest assault on a European country since World War Two, was entirely unprovoked. Russia says it is carrying out a "special operation" to disarm and "denazify" its neighbour.

Australia has supplied defence equipment and humanitarian supplies to Ukraine, as well as banning exports of alumina and aluminum ores, including bauxite, to Russia. It has placed a total of 476 sanctions on 443 individuals, including businessmen close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, and 33 entities, including most of Russia's banking sector and all entities responsible for the country's sovereign debt.

On Thursday, Australia said it was imposing an additional 35% tariff on imports from Russia and Belarus, which it said supported the invasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names; Towering ice volcanoes identified on surprisingly vibrant Pluto and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch w...

 Global
3
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
4
Breakaway Georgian territory of South Ossetia says it plans to join Russia

Breakaway Georgian territory of South Ossetia says it plans to join Russia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022