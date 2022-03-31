Turkey says gas pipeline with Israel not possible in short term

A possible gas pipeline project between Turkey and Israel is not possible in the short-term and building an alternative system to cut Russian dependence will not happen quickly, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday. Turkey and Israel have in recent weeks been working to mend their long-strained ties, and energy has emerged as a potential area of cooperation.

The regional rivals expelled ambassadors in 2018 and have often traded barbs over the Palestinian conflict, Turkish support of the Hamas militant group, which runs Gaza, and other issues. Speaking to broadcaster A Haber, Cavusoglu said he would travel to Israel and Palestine with Energy Minister Fatih Donmez in mid-May and would discuss the appointment of ambassadors with his Israeli counterpart during the visit.

