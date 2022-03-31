Oppn asks Odisha govt to allow journalists entry to Press Gallery & Lok Seva Bhavan

Opposition BJP and Congress on Thursday asked the BJD government in Odisha to immediately withdraw restrictions on the entry of journalists into Lok Seva Bhavan (state secretariat) and the Assembly press gallery.

The issue was raised during the Zero Hour in the Assembly by Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingha Mishra who came down heavily on the government for denying entry of journalists to the Lok Seva Bhaban, the highest administrative office of the state and also to the press gallery of the Assembly.

The state government two years ago imposed restrictions on journalists in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak and the order still continued even as the situation has improved significantly.

''Media is the fourth pillar of democracy. Why journalists are being barred from entering the Assembly Press Gallery and Lok Seva Bhawan?'' Mishra asked.

Stating that this (denying journalists entry) is detrimental to democracy, Mishra said the government should pay special attention to the matter and allow journalists to enter the Lok Seva Bhawan as soon as possible.

Opposition BJP Chief Whip Mohan Majhi demanded that journalists be allowed to enter Assembly Press Gallery and Lok Seva Bhawan to cover news as soon as possible.

He said the Covid situation is under control as the state is witnessing a significant decline in daily COVID-19 cases.

The Centre has also revoked the curbs that were imposed during the pandemic, said Majhi.

While journalists are invited to political programmes, there is no point in barring media persons to the government programmes and administrative buildings. What the state government is trying to cover up by doing this? Majhi asked.

Senior Congress MLA Suresh Routray also made similar demand and said it was not justified to deny entry to journalists to Lok Deva Bhavan and the Assembly Press Gallery.

