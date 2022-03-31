Left Menu

Ashutosh Kumar appointed 1st visiting professor to T N Seshan Chair at EC's training arm IIIDEM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2022 14:55 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 14:55 IST
Ashutosh Kumar, a professor in the Panjab University's political science department, has been appointed the first visiting professor to the T N Seshan Chair at India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM), the training arm of the Election Commission.

To commemorate the contributions of former chief election commissioner T N Seshan, the poll panel had announced setting up and funding a Chair on an interdisciplinary approach to Electoral Studies in the Centre for Curriculum Development at IIIDEM here.

The Chair will be mentored by another former CEC N Gopalaswami.

A search committee under Gopalaswami had recommended the name of Kumar. He is also the Lala Lajpat Rai Chair Professor. His areas of specialisation include Electoral Dynamics in Indian States, the poll panel said in a statement.

