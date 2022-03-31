UK says latest sanctions target Russian "propagandists"

Britain's latest round of sanctions against Russia was designed to tackle those pushing state propaganda, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Thursday.

"Putin's war on Ukraine is based on a torrent of lies," Truss said in a statement.

"Britain has helped lead the world in exposing Kremlin disinformation, and this latest batch of sanctions hits the shameless propagandists who push out Putin's fake news and narratives."

