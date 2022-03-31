Muslim man receives threat for supporting BJP in UP; FIR registered

An FIR was registered after a Muslim man was allegedly threatened by people of his village with death for supporting the BJP, police said on Thursday. Shahrukh Saifi of Laxmipur village claimed that he received threats from villagers after he voted for the BJP in the recent Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, they said.

He also said that many abusive messages were posted on his Facebook page. ''We registered a case on Wednesday following the complaint by Saifi and the matter is being investigated,'' Superintendent of Police (Rural) Siddharth Verma said. PTI CORR SAB SRY

