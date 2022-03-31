Kejriwal targets BJP over vandalism at his residence, says can lay down life for nation

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said he can lay down his life for the country, a day after members of the BJP's youth wing vandalised property outside his residence and the AAP alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched to ''assassinate'' its national convenor.

Without naming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Kejriwal further said such ''hooliganism'' by a party in power at the Centre will not help in the progress of the nation and send out a wrong message to the people.

The BJP's youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) allegedly damaged property outside Kejriwal's residence in Civil Lines on Wednesday during their protest against the chief minister's remarks on 'The Kashmir Files' film.

''Arvind Kejriwal is not important but the country is. I am a very small person and a common man. I can lay down my life for the nation. India will not progress through such hooliganism,'' Kejriwal said at an event to flag off e-autos at IP Depot here.

''If the biggest party of the world, which is in power at the Centre, resorts to such hooliganism in the capital, it will spread a bad message among people. People will think this is the right way (to deal with anything),'' he said at the event.

Kejriwal also said the country cannot progress in such a scenario. People will have to work with love, then only the nation can prosper, he said.

''We have already wasted 75 years by doing dirty politics, indulging in fighting and hooliganism. Now if we want to take our country forward, make it an India of 21st century, then we will have to work together with love,'' Kejriwal said.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday had lashed out at the BJP, alleging it was a ''conspiracy to kill'' Kejriwal as the saffron party is unable to defeat the Aam Aadmi Party in the elections.

The BJP has been targeting Kejriwal after he took a swipe at the saffron party for promoting the film. It has demanded an apology from the chief minister, saying he has insulted Kashmiri Hindus with his remarks about the movie.

The BJYM protest outside the CM's residence was being led by its national president and MP Tejasvi Surya.

The BJP has accused the AAP of scripting a drama and playing the ''victim card'' after the ''public anger'' against Kejriwal's remarks ''mocking'' displaced Kashmiri Pandits.

Surya had asserted that the ''victims in this issue are Kashmiri Hindus and not the Aam Aadmi Party and Kejriwal''.

''It is a time-tested tactic of the urban Naxals. Our protest is not against any party and this is not merely regarding 'The Kashmir Files'. This protest is against the inhuman mindset of Kejriwal who denies the Hindu genocide in Kashmir,'' Surya had said.

The Delhi Police on Thursday also arrested eight people in connection with alleged vandalism at Kejriwal's residence here. PTI AKM SLB AKM TDS TDS

