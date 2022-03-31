Left Menu

Congress leader Vishwabandhu Rai has complained to party interim president Sonia Gandhi about their party being neglected by the other two partners in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government which indicates a widening rift in the alliance.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 31-03-2022 17:15 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 17:15 IST
Rift emerges in MVA govt, Cong leader complains to Sonia Gandhi about party being neglected
Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray and Nana Patole (File Photo) . Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Vishwabandhu Rai has complained to party interim president Sonia Gandhi about their party being neglected by the other two partners in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government which indicates a widening rift in the alliance. Appointments are being made to commissions, boards and committees in Maharashtra, but Congress leaders are not being appointed to them, said Rai's letter to Gandhi.

Accusing Sena and NCP of conspiring against Congress, Rai said, "I have been constantly writing to party president about the damage Congress is facing due to the conspiracy of partners in the alliance." "Till when can we comprise in a bid to keep secular parties together? We are bearing the insult from our alliance partners," said Rai.

Rai also slammed his state party leadership for remaining spectators "for 2.5 years while the alliance partners were damaging the party like termites." "It's shocking that Maharashtra Congress in-charge remains unaware of the discontent inside the party and then fails to address such issues when they come to the fore," reads the letter.

He further alleged that Congress MLAs and workers are not happy with Ministers of their party inducted into the Maharashtra government. He requested Sonia Gandhi to look into the matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

