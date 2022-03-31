Kremlin: US officials don't understand Putin

The Kremlin has expressed "regret" and "concern" over US officials' reports that the Russian president is being misinformed by advisers about his military's performance in Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday that "neither the State Department nor the Pentagon possess the real information about what is happening in the Kremlin." "They simply don't understand what's going on in the Kremlin, they don't understand President Putin, they don't understand the mechanism of decision-making, they don't understand the way we work," Peskov said.

"It is not just regrettable, it elicits concern, because this complete lack of understanding leads to erroneous decisions, tragic decisions that could have very bad consequences," he added.

US intelligence officials said Putin is being misinformed by advisers about his military's poor performance in Ukraine, according to the White House. The advisers are scared to tell him the truth, the intel says.

White House communications director Kate Bedingfield said Wednesday the US believes Putin was being misled not only about his military's performance but also "how the Russian economy is being crippled by sanctions because, again, his senior advisers are too afraid to tell him the truth.''(AP) RUP

