Left Menu

Udupi hospital staff to be retained after govt take-over: MLA Bhat

The process of government take-over is not yet complete and Rs 9.83 crore has already been sanctioned for the 300-bed hospital, he said.He said the government will not take any sudden decision that will harm the interests of the employees.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 31-03-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 18:04 IST
Udupi hospital staff to be retained after govt take-over: MLA Bhat
  • Country:
  • India

With the government deciding to take over the Koosamma Shambhu Shetty Memorial Haji Abdulla Mother and Child Hospital in Udupi, the staff of the hospital on Thursday met Raghuapati Bhat MLA expressing concern over their jobs.

The hospital was earlier run by NRI entrepreneur B R Shetty under an arrangement with the State government during the previous Congress rule led by Siddaramaiah.

Bhat assured the staff that all of them will be retained on contract basis like before. The process of government take-over is not yet complete and Rs 9.83 crore has already been sanctioned for the 300-bed hospital, he said.

He said the government will not take any sudden decision that will harm the interests of the employees. The pending salary of December has been given to the employees with the Rs 30 lakh grant received under Ayushman scheme, he said.

Bhat told the staff not to panic and he will have discussions with the Chief Minister and the minister concerned on the issue. While making a new contract, priority will be given to existing employees.

Bhat thanked the Chief Minister for helping the hospital to tide over the crisis, after B R Shetty’s business crumbled following developments in the Gulf.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names; Towering ice volcanoes identified on surprisingly vibrant Pluto and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch w...

 Global
3
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
4
Breakaway Georgian territory of South Ossetia says it plans to join Russia

Breakaway Georgian territory of South Ossetia says it plans to join Russia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022