Left Menu

China should take more effective COVID measures, minimise economic, social impact -Xi

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 18:22 IST
China should take more effective COVID measures, minimise economic, social impact -Xi
Chinese President Xi Jinping (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China should take more effective COVID-19 measures and minimise the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development, state television quoted on Thursday President Xi Jinping as saying.

China should curb the momentum of the virus spread as soon as possible while sticking to the "dynamic-clearance" policy, Xi said as he chaired a meeting of the standing committee of the Politburo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names; Towering ice volcanoes identified on surprisingly vibrant Pluto and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch w...

 Global
3
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
4
Breakaway Georgian territory of South Ossetia says it plans to join Russia

Breakaway Georgian territory of South Ossetia says it plans to join Russia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022