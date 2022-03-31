China should take more effective COVID measures, minimise economic, social impact -Xi

China should take more effective COVID-19 measures and minimise the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development, state television quoted on Thursday President Xi Jinping as saying.

China should curb the momentum of the virus spread as soon as possible while sticking to the "dynamic-clearance" policy, Xi said as he chaired a meeting of the standing committee of the Politburo.

