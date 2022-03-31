Tunisia's Ghannouchi says Ennahda rejects parliament dissolution - Aljazeera
Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 31-03-2022 18:32 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 18:32 IST
The largest party in Tunisia's parliament rejects President Kais Saied's decision to dissolve the legislature, its leader Rached Ghannouchi told Aljazeera on Thursday.
Ennahda holds a quarter of the seats in the parliament. Ghannouchi is the speaker of the parliament.
