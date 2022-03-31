Left Menu

BJP spreading hatred through 'The Kashmir Files': Pawar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 18:46 IST
BJP spreading hatred through 'The Kashmir Files': Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

Hitting out at the BJP, NCP chief Sharad Pawar accused it on Thursday of creating a ''poisonous atmosphere'' in the country by spreading ''false propaganda'' about the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley through ''The Kashmir Files'', a film showcasing the plight of the community.

''Such a film should not have been cleared for screening. But it is given tax concessions and those responsible for keeping the country united are encouraging people to watch the film that stokes anger among people,'' Pawar said, addressing a convention of the minorities department of the Delhi unit of his party.

This was the second event of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Delhi in three days. It is also planning a massive gathering in the national capital to mark its foundation day on June 10.

Pawar said it is true that Kashmiri Pandits had to leave the valley, but Muslims too were targeted in a similar manner.

''Pakistan-based terror groups were responsible for the attacks on Kashmiri Pandits and Muslims,'' he added.

The former Union minister said if the Narendra Modi government really cares about Kashmiri Pandits, it should make every effort for their rehabilitation and not stoke anger in their mind about minorities.

The NCP chief also hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for dragging Jawaharlal Nehru, the first prime minister of the country, into the debate, while pointing out that the Kashmiri Pandits had to leave the valley when Vishwanath Pratap Singh was the prime minister.

''The V P Singh government was backed by the BJP. Mufti Mohammad Sayeed was the home minister and Jagmohan, who later contested the Lok Sabha polls from Delhi as a BJP candidate, was the governor of Jammu and Kashmir,'' he said.

Pawar said the then Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah had quit following differences with Jagmohan and it was the governor who facilitated the departure of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley.

He also slammed the BJP for targeting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his remarks on ''The Kashmir Files''.

''Political agitations are welcome, but Kejriwal was criticised for speaking up for minorities. The BJP is taking the country on a different path. It is destroying the unity of the country,'' Pawar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names; Towering ice volcanoes identified on surprisingly vibrant Pluto and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch w...

 Global
3
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
4
Tata's Tejas acquires majority stake in semiconductor firm Saankhya Lab

Tata's Tejas acquires majority stake in semiconductor firm Saankhya Lab

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022